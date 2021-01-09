Guys Hill resident catches Pepsi Riddim

Oshan Martin of Guys Hill, St Catherine, has been selected as the winner of the 2020 Pepsi 'Riddim Mania' promotion.

Pepsi, one of the most loved and iconic brands in Jamaica, this week announced that Martin was the grand prize winner of its under the cap promotion and received a 2020 Hyundai Venue valued at $4.6 million.

Nearly speechless and crying when she received the phone call that would alter her Christmas, the overjoyed winner who said she entered the promotion with 20 bottles of Pepsi remarked: “I'm so excited and grateful for the promotion. I wasn't expecting to win at all and when I got the call I started to tremble and cry. Thank you to all the sponsors for making this happen”.

The 'season of winnings' came at a time when many Jamaicans have been affected financially by the novel coronavirus pandemic which made having the promotion even more significant.

“One of our aims of the promotion was to bring joy to Jamaicans during the holiday season and we hope we accomplished that. To hear the excitement in Oshan's voice when we called her and her wide smile when she was handed the keys was definitely one of the highlights and a fantastic close to our year,” said Ever-Gaye Style-Morris, Pepsi's marketing coordinator.

“We'd like to thank our partners National, Hyundai, Tastee, KFC, Total and Red Stripe for their participation and continuous support during the promotion. Without them, we wouldn't have been able to give so many prizes to Jamaicans who may be down on their luck right now due to the pandemic,” added Style-Morris.

Cassia Wright, Hyundai's customer relationship officer, expressed her appreciation to Pepsi for allowing her company to collaborate on the amazing promotion.

“Oshan will not only be receiving the 2020 Hyundai Venue but also a five-year warranty, two-year free service and five years roadside assistance,” said Wright.