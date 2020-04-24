Photo: H&L donates N95 masks to the police

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sh-Shanna Ellington seems pleased as she receives, on behalf of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF),2,000 N95 masks from Hardware & Lumber Limited's (H&L)Managing Director Marcus Richards (centre), and Chief Category Manager Patrick

Chambers, at the offices of the commissioner of police recently. The N95 masks are for police officers on the front lines as the nation battles the COVID-19 outbreak. After receiving the donation, Ellington said: “The JCF is grateful for the kind gesture by H&L in supporting our front line responders who have dedicated their service to keeping our Jamaica safe. This show of corporate social responsibility further signifies that together we are stronger.”