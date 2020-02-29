Hagley Park/Maxfield Avenue intersection closes this weekend

THE Hagley Park Road/Maxfield Avenue/Eastwood Park Road intersection, which converges at the St Andrew Parish Church in Half-Way-Tree, will be closed this weekend – Saturday, February 29 and Sunday, March 1.

According to the National Works Agency (NWA), the closure will be effected at 10:00 pm on Saturday.

Motorists travelling towards Eastwood Park, Molynes, Constant Spring, Half-Way-Tree and Hagley Park Roads will, therefore, be diverted along several roadways.

According to NWA chief communications spokesman Stephen Shaw, the closure is required to carry out pavement improvement works at the critical intersection. He said the plan is to complete the base enhancement and pavement reinstatement project over the two days.

Said Shaw: “Motorists who normally use Hagley Park Road to travel into Half-Way-Tree will be re-routed onto Woodglen Avenue to connect with Molynes Road, which will take them right into the city centre. Motorists who intend to get into Half-Way-Tree from Maxfield Avenue will have to use Cargill Avenue, Ruthven and Winchester Roads to do so, via Hope Road.”

At the same time, motorists who normally use Hope Road to transit through Half-Way-Tree, en route to Portmore or Spanish Town Road will, during the period, turn left onto Half-Way-Tree Road and use Balmoral and Queens Avenue to travel to their destinations.

Shaw said the recommended detour routes are being prepared to accommodate motorists. Meanwhile, Queens Avenue and Chisolm Avenue have now been reverted permanently to two-way roadways, and the one-way signs that were erected along these roads have been removed.

Other permanent traffic changes that have been implemented in the Corporate Area include the restriction of entry onto Constant Spring Road from Central Avenue and Elspeth Avenue along Hagley Park Road has also been converted to a one-way street between Hagley Park Road and East Road. It will operate similarly to Keesing Avenue, which was recently made into a one-way.

Shaw said all traffic changes – permanent and temporary – have the requisite posted road, warning and directional signs.

“The changes are being implemented to improve the circulation of traffic in the Corporate Area as well as facilitate important road improvement works,” said Shaw.