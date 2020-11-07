Hagley Park Road double
Late nights, Sundays and public holidays are probably the only times that Hagley Park Road in St Andrew isn't teeming with traffic. So it wasn't strange that yesterday, being Friday, the road was bustling.
Within the space of an hour, two separate crashes brought traffic to a crawl on the road. First, a blue Toyota Probox mounted the Jersey barrier near the Keesing Avenue intersection about 3:00 pm. It was not clear what caused the mishap, but the damage to the car was significant.
Next, about 4:00 pm, a Jamaica Urban Transit Company bus crashed into the Jersey barrier near the Carter Avenue and Grant's Crescent intersection. The crashed bus blocked the right hand lane, forcing traffic to merge to get by.
