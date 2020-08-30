Haiti, Guyana report new deaths

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — A 34-year-old visitor, who arrived on a British Airways flight from the United Kingdom earlier this week, is Barbados's latest positive case of the coronavirus as Guyana and Haiti recorded more deaths from the virus that has killed 835,000 and infected 24.6 million others worldwide since the first case was detected in China last December.

Guyana health officials confirmed that three people died over the past 24 hours without giving much details, pushing the death toll to 35.

The Ministry of Health said that 40 new cases were recorded and that the country now has 1,180 positive cases with nine people in COVID-19 ICU, while 96 others are in institutional isolation and 407 in home isolation.

In Haiti, the Ministry of Public Health said that there had been 10 new cases moving the total to 8,161 since the first case was detected on March 19.

It said one person died in the west department bringing the national total to 201. There are 2,217 active cases and 5,743 people have been healed. The officials said that there are 23,322 suspected cases.

Jamaica recorded 141 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total cases on the island to 2,011, of which 1,032 are active.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said the new cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (87), St Catherine (26), Manchester (eight), St James (seven), St Thomas (eight), Portland (three), St Elizabeth (one), and Trelawny (one).

The country also recorded 42 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 888.

In Barbados, the 34-year-old asymptomatic man was the only positive COVID-19 case among the 182 tests performed by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory.

He has since been transferred to the Harrison Point, St Lucy the isolation facility, while one person was discharged from the facility after recovering from the viral illness.

“This means that the number of people in isolation remains at 18 and recoveries have increased to 141. Barbados's tally of COVID-19 cases is 166. The public health laboratory has completed 16,538 tests,” according to a government statement.

Suriname is reporting 55 positive cases, putting the total in the Dutch-speaking Caribbean Community (Caricom) country to 3, 848 with 811 being considered active.

The number of 'non-positive' people in quarantine has decreased to 73 and health authorities said that for the first time since August 19, there has been deaths related to the virus. The death toll remains at 66. Meanwhile, the second weekend lockdown is underway with the 8:00 pm to 5:00 am (local time) curfew in place.

Police have warned that only citizens with a clearance certificate from the National Disaster Management Coordination Center, National Security Directorate and/or the COVID-19 management team or persons from essential services going to or from work will be allowed to be on the streets during the lockdown.