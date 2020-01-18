Haiti has an alarming level of hunger, says report
PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) — The Global Hunger Index (GHI) has ranked Haiti 111th out of 117 countries — an indication of an alarming level of hunger across the French-speaking Caribbean Community (Caricom) country.
In it's latest report, GHI — revealed that Haiti suffers from an alarming level of hunger with a score of 34.7, down eight points, compared to the year 2000 when the score was 42.7.
The index says the score is due to its rate of undernourishment at 49.3 per cent when compared to against 57.1 per cent in 2000 – a revelation that about half of the Haitian population is not able to regularly meet basic calorie needs.
According to GHI, Haiti's score in 2019, is in the upper part of the “serious category” and is the worst performance in the entire American continent.
GHI has attributed Haiti's high poverty rate, low agricultural productivity, high level of environmental degradation, among other things — which contribute to food insecurity in the country.
In making recommendations, GHI says that Haiti and the international community “must increase resources and interventions to focus on the persistent gaps linked to children's food and nutrition, while tackling the problems of wider societies that currently limit the food and nutrition security of the population as a whole.”
The index listed countries that worse off than Haiti as being on the African continent and suffer from alarming hunger levels — they are the Central African Republic —that tops the list, followed by Yemen, Chad, Madagascar and Zambia.
Countries in the Americas that have been classified in the “low hunger level” category include Cuba, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy