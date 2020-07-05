Haiti records significant increase in COVID-19 cases

PORT AU PRINCE (CMC) — Haiti recorded a significant spike in the number of people testing positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) after having kept the figure below 100 for several days.

The Ministry of Health said that the 129 new cases had pushed the total to 6,230 since the first case was detected in March.

The ministry said that while there were no deaths over the past 24 hours, the number of people who have died so far is 110, with 4,834 active.

It said that the number of suspected cases investigated since March 19, stood at 13,047 cases an increase of 132 over last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Education has announced that schools and university activities will resume on August 10 in order to complete the 2019-2020 academic year.

The ministry said that it would soon announce the health protocols and educational instructions to be followed by the public and private schools across the country in order to facilitate the resumption of school activities and protect students and teaching and administrative staff against the virus.

It said that a revised school calendar will also be published as soon as possible and will include specific information about the organisation of official exams.

In the meantime, the ministry said it was encouraging students to continue their education utilising the Internet Platform for Educational Resources and Learning where courses and programmes are available.