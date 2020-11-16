Haiti turns to Turkey for light and power

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) — The governments of Haiti and Turkey are currently exploring ways to strengthen relations between both countries.

During a recent telephone call, Haiti's President Jovenel Moïse and the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed issues related to energy, the progress of an electricity project and cooperation in the fields of security, construction and waste management.

Erdogan said Turkey and Haiti have great potential for cooperation in many areas besides energy, such as construction, steel, health and services. He added that if these areas of cooperation are included, the volume of trade between both countries will rise to higher levels.

Following the conversation, Moïse said that as part of the electrification of Haiti, “the Ministry of Public Works has transmitted for approval to the National Commission of Markets the contract relating to two Turkish floating power plants to serve Cap-Haitien and improve distribution in the metropolitan area”.

He added that other areas such as Port Magot would also be electrified 24 hours a day by the Turkish boat.