Haitian awaiting deportation found dead

NASSAU, The Bahamas (CMC) — A probe has been launched here following the death of a 51-year-old Haitian woman who was awaiting deportation.

A police report said shortly after 6:00 pm on Friday, the woman, who had been convicted of breaching the Immigration Act, was found unresponsive.

She was being held at the Central Police Station in Grand Bahama.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead. According to health officials, foul play is not suspected and an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.