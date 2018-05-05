Haitian, two Jamaicans nabbed in drug bust at sea
A Haitian and two Jamaicans were on Thursday arrested after the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Coast Guard intercepted a vessel and seized more than 700 pounds of marijuana.
JDF said in a news release yesterday that the vessel was intercepted off the coast of Westmoreland, and approximately 765 pounds of compressed marijuana seized.
“[Thursday's] seizure and arrest is strongly suspected to be connected to the ongoing guns-for-drugs trade between Jamaican and Haitian criminals,“ the JDF said.
According to the release, a JDF Coast Guard patrol team on board HMJS Cornwall — one of two recently acquired County Class Off Shore Patrol Vessels — was conducting routine patrols off the coast of Westmoreland when they spotted a blue motor-vessel.
The Coast Guard team approached the vessel in order to carry out a board and search, when the three men were spotted throwing a number of packages over board, the release continued.
“The Coast Guard team recovered five packages that were thrown overboard and another 11 that were still on board. The packages were subsequently found to contain the contraband, leading to the arrest of the three men,” the release said.
Also, according to the release, a number of containers with more than 150 gallons of fuel were also seized.
The JDF said the three men have been handed over to the narcotics police for processing, while the marijuana was weighed and similarly processed.
