Haitians, come home for Christmas, president urges

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) — President Jovenel Moïse is appealing to nationals in the Diaspora to return home for the Christmas holidays, promising also their safety in the French-speaking Caribbean Community (Caricom) country.

“I ask the Diaspora to return to the country for the end of year celebrations. Come see your family. Come see your friends. The country is on the road to the change we all want,” Moïse said in a message on his Twitter account.

He said, on the issue of security, the police and the judicial authorities have been given specific instructions to ensure the safety of citizens and visitors alike.

“The police and the judiciary have been ordered to fight armed gangs throughout the national territory,” Moïse said, adding “peace and security must return to the neighbourhoods.

“The civilian population must support the police by denouncing bandits and gangs in the neighbourhoods. The police cannot be effective if they do not have the support of the population,” he added.

The United States and other western countries have, in recent months, issued warnings to its nationals to be extremely careful when visiting Haiti, making reference to the various street demonstrations organised by opposition political parties demanding Moïse's removal from office.