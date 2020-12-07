HAJ promises to address issues at Green Pond housing scheme

THE Housing Agency of Jamaica (HAJ) promised yesterday to give immediate attention to the issues raised by residents of the Green Pond housing scheme in St James.

A number of homeowners complained that their “new” units were leaking, and also that promised infrastructure work at the scheme had not been completed.

The HAJ, in a statement yesterday, said during a tour last Friday it was revealed that several of the roofs of the one-bedroom starter units had not been capped before the recent heavy rains, which caused heavy leaking.

“The roofs have since been capped and residents interviewed said that they were happy with the speedy resolution of the problem and looked forward to other improvements,” the agency said in a release yesterday. Some house owners, at the same time, pointed to the state of their backyards which they claim should have been properly landscaped before the houses were handed over.

HAJ officials on the tour, meanwhile, assured residents that retaining walls were being constructed and the existing wall between the adjoining Green Pond Primary School and the housing scheme would be raised as part of efforts to address security concerns

Lorenzo Sandford, senior manager, sales and service for the HAJ, confirmed that 83 of the 85 units have been handed over with the proviso that the agency would attend to any defects or faulty finishing detected. He said only a few minor complaints have been brought to the agency's attention, and gave the assurance that his team was dealing with all matters requiring repairs or adjustments.

HAJ Managing Director Gary Howell also gave his commitment to have the wall completed within a month. He indicated that another community meeting would be held with the residents to provide updates, and to discuss any other concerns that may arise.