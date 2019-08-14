HAJ: We are on track to begin work on 3,600 housing units

THE Housing Agency of Jamaica (HAJ) says it is on track to begin work on over 3,600 housing units this year.

HAJ Chairman Norman Brown, made the announcement at the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of 754 housing units at Rhyne Park Estate in Rose Hall, St James, last Friday.

He said that the Rhyne Park Estate development is a major segment of the overall development.

The $8.4-billion project is being done under a joint venture partnership with the China-based Henan Fifth Construction (HFC) Group Company Limited.

“I take great pleasure in welcoming this tremendous partnership between HAJ and HFC Group, and I know this partnership is a game-changer for the housing industry in Jamaica,” Brown said.

He pointed out that the HAJ has been active in Montego Bay and the wider St James over the years, confronting challenges in the various informal communities, and cited the agency's involvement in an infrastructure upgrading project in Grange Pen.

“We are currently doing a project in the Brownfield Division of Grange Pen, where we are putting in the necessary infrastructure — roads, sewerage, water systems and electricity grid — at a cost of about $990 million,” Brown explained.

Additionally, he pointed to the agency's land titling programme currently being undertaken in the parish, noting that residents will have the opportunity to be a part of the [land] ownership structure in Jamaica.

“Once we build out, our residents would take up their titles and move forward in finishing their houses,” Brown said.

In his address, Montego Bay Mayor Councillor Homer Davis lauded the HAJ for its active role in providing housing for citizens of the parish.

A mixture of one to three-bedroom townhouses, apartments, and single family units are being built at Rhyne Park Estate and should be completed in three years.