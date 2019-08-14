HAJ: We are on track to begin work on 3,600 housing units
THE Housing Agency of Jamaica (HAJ) says it is on track to begin work on over 3,600 housing units this year.
HAJ Chairman Norman Brown, made the announcement at the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of 754 housing units at Rhyne Park Estate in Rose Hall, St James, last Friday.
He said that the Rhyne Park Estate development is a major segment of the overall development.
The $8.4-billion project is being done under a joint venture partnership with the China-based Henan Fifth Construction (HFC) Group Company Limited.
“I take great pleasure in welcoming this tremendous partnership between HAJ and HFC Group, and I know this partnership is a game-changer for the housing industry in Jamaica,” Brown said.
He pointed out that the HAJ has been active in Montego Bay and the wider St James over the years, confronting challenges in the various informal communities, and cited the agency's involvement in an infrastructure upgrading project in Grange Pen.
“We are currently doing a project in the Brownfield Division of Grange Pen, where we are putting in the necessary infrastructure — roads, sewerage, water systems and electricity grid — at a cost of about $990 million,” Brown explained.
Additionally, he pointed to the agency's land titling programme currently being undertaken in the parish, noting that residents will have the opportunity to be a part of the [land] ownership structure in Jamaica.
“Once we build out, our residents would take up their titles and move forward in finishing their houses,” Brown said.
In his address, Montego Bay Mayor Councillor Homer Davis lauded the HAJ for its active role in providing housing for citizens of the parish.
A mixture of one to three-bedroom townhouses, apartments, and single family units are being built at Rhyne Park Estate and should be completed in three years.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy