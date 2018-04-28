Hands-free only, please

Senator Kamina Johnson Smith leader of Government Business in the Senate says motor vehicle drivers will only be allowed to use electronic devices while driving if they are connected to hands-free devices under the new Road Traffic Act 2018.

“I want to make clear that it prohibits use of electronic communications devices, other than in hands-free mode,” Senator Johnson Smith said, as she opened what is expected to be the final round of debates on the new measures included in the long-delayed Act.

“… So that means no texting and no WhatsApp, of course. But it certainly will allow you to speak, if it is that you are not holding the device,” she noted.

Senator Johnson Smith, who is also the minister of foreign affairs and foreign trade, stated that the use of technology is crucial to the Bill, not only in terms of texting messages and using the WhatsApp service, but also in terms of enabling the use of technology by the road safety architecture.

She said that system processes would still be able to use electronic databases to ensure a more efficient approach to generating information on a driver or owner of a vehicle, such as licensing and insurance information.

Johnson Smith stated that of particular importance is that the electronic issuance of traffic tickets will become a reality.

“Gone will be the days when persons can simply rely on tickets being 'lost' in order to evade penalties and fines,” she also warned.

“The language again continues to be technology neutral, so it doesn't bind the Government to any particular process or technology, and should be flexible going forward, as technologies change,” she noted.

The debate was suspended until next week to allow the Opposition to absorb the amendments, which were tabled by the Government yesterday. The Bill was passed in the House of Representatives on February 6, 2018 with 131 amendments. More than 100 more amendments were tabled by the Government yesterday.

According to its Memorandum of Objects and Reasons, the Bill will repeal the 1938 Road Traffic Act and replace it with provisions in keeping with international best practices.

It makes provisions for, inter alia — the Island Traffic Authority to regulate and control traffic on Jamaica's roads and delegate its functions; broaden the role of the Road Traffic Appeal Tribunal, which will hear complaints from drivers; reclassification of motor vehicle and other forms of vehicles; attaching conditions to granting of permits and driver's licences; and, regulating the transportation of dangerous and hazardous substances by roadway.

— Balford Henry