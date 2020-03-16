Hanna hails Cuba's profound big-heartedness in fight against COVID-19

People's National Party (PNP) shadow minister of foreign affairs and foreign trade Lisa Hanna yesterday expressed gratitude to the Government and people of Cuba who have offered help to Jamaica by sending a batch of 21 nurses to assist in the COVID-19 crisis.

The nurses, who are expected to arrive on March 24, will join several other health workers from the neighbouring islands who are working alongside local professionals, throughout Jamaica, Hanna said in a press statement.

Hanna said all first responders working in Jamaica must be commended for their selfless service and must be provided with the necessary resources at a time when their own health is at risk.

She said Cuba has always been a friend to Jamaica, “standing in solidarity with the Jamaican people despite its own challenges wrought by harsh economic sanctions”.

“Cuba, under the burden of decades of hardships, has never failed to aid Jamaica and other countries during times of trials and uncertainty. Even though the country is currently going through one of the worst imposed blockades in 61 years, Cuba continues to give generously to humanity and Jamaica has always been a beneficiary of their kindness.

“The footprints of Cuba in Jamaica outline a history of profound big-heartedness, ready help in health, education, construction and a variety of areas. Cuba has been a loyal and reliable friend and we must never take this friendship for granted,” Hanna said.

The shadow minister also expressed gratitude to all health care professionals who have been standing on the front line of Jamaica's defence against COVID-19.

“I know that this is not an easy time for you and your families, especially if you have children who watch you go to work on behalf of us all. Please accept my sincere appreciation to you for being our protectors, defenders, and panic pacifiers in this time of uncertainty,” said Hanna.