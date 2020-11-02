Hanna on top in bluedot poll

More Jamaicans who responded in a bluedot poll say People's National Party (PNP) presidential contender Lisa Hanna would be more likely to defeat Jamaica Labour Party leader, Prime Minister Andrew Holness, is more likely to attract young people to the Opposition party, and would appeal more to Jamaican voters than Mark Golding, who is also contesting for the position.

The poll, which bluedot Chief Executive Officer Larren Peart said was conducted October 28-31, canvassed the views of 1,078 Jamaicans islandwide. It has a sampling error of plus or minus five per cent.

Hanna's campaign team publicised the poll findings yesterday after Golding's camp released a Don Anderson survey showing both contenders in a dead heat.

According to the Anderson poll, which was conducted October 24-28 among 1,077 people aged 18 years and over islandwide, when the question as to who is best suited to lead the PNP was asked, Golding was the choice of 45.9 per cent of respondents, while Hanna received 45.3 per cent.

The Golding team said the fresh survey comes just one month after an initial Anderson poll had Golding eight points behind Hanna.

The bluedot poll was limited to three questions, given that the Hanna campaign apparently wanted to have the results out by yesterday.

In answer to the first question: “Who do you believe would be more likely to defeat Andrew Holness?” 46 per cent of respondents said Hanna, 36 per cent said Golding, while 17 per cent said they were not sure.

When the bluedot researchers asked: “Who do you believe is more likely to attract youth to the PNP?” 73 per cent pointed to Hanna, 17 per cent said Golding, and eight per cent said they were not sure.

The third question: “Who do you believe would appeal more to the Jamaican electorate?” saw 52 per cent of respondents choosing Hanna, 34 per cent Golding, and 13 per cent said they were not sure.

The gender split among respondents was 54 per cent female, 46 per cent male, while the age demographics had more respondents in the 20-24 age group, 24 per cent; 25-29 age group, 23 per cent; and 30-34 age group 17 per cent.

“We are not surprised but we will continue to do the work to ensure that Lisa will lead the party,” said Donna Scott-Mottley, spokesperson for the Hanna campaign.

“There's been a lot of flash and a lot of money in the other camp, the likes of which were not present in the recent national election, but we are not distracted. Lisa is in touch with the soul of the party, that's what counts,” added Scott-Mottley.

Just over 3,300 PNP delegates will decide on Saturday whether Hanna or Golding will become the sixth president of the party, replacing Dr Peter Phillips who tendered his resignation after the party lost the September 3, 2020 General Election 14-49 seats to the Holness-led Jamaica Labour Party.

After the election wipeout, and before anyone had declared an interest in the PNP presidency, pollster Bill Johnson, who had successfully called the election, conducted a survey for the Jamaica Observer which found that a plurality of voters polled were of the view that Hanna should succeed Dr Phillips.

In that poll, conducted September 11 to 13 among 1,000 voting-age Jamaicans islandwide, 20 per cent of respondents said Hanna should replace Dr Phillips, while 10 per cent said Golding.