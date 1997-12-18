Hanover Eastern: How electors voted 1989-2016
February 9, 1989
PNP — Aston King: 6,700
JLP — Franklin D Jackson: 5,629
Registered voters: 15,175
Voter turnout: 80.43 per cent
---------------------------------------------------
March 30, 1993
PNP — Francis Tulloch: 6,241
JLP — Horace Chang: 4,554
Registered voters: 15,080
Voter turnout: 72.17 per cent
---------------------------------------------------
December 18, 1997
PNP — Canute Brown: 5,622
JLP — Basil Buck: 4,230
NDM — Delbert Blair: 341
Registered voters: 15,624
Voter turnout: 66 per cent
---------------------------------------------------
October 16, 2002
PNP — Lloyd Hill: 5,192
JLP — Barrington Gray: 5,902
UPP — Kingsley Malcolm: 33
Registered voters: 17,646
Voter turnout: 63.2 per cent
----------------------------------------------------
September 3, 2007
PNP — DK Duncan: 6,068
JLP — Barrington Gray: 6,058
Registered voters: 18,338
Voter turnout: 66.7 per cent
---------------------------------------------------
December 29, 2011
PNP — DK Duncan: 6,853
JLP — Paula Kerr-Jarrett: 6,602
Registered voters: 21,699
Voter turnout: 62.27 per cent
---------------------------------------------------
February 25, 2016
PNP — Wynter McIntosh: 6,046
JLP — Dave Brown: 6,386
Registered voters: 23,618
Voter turnout: 53.04 per cent
---------------------------------------------------
• JLP — Jamaica Labour Party
• PNP — People's National Party
• NDM — National Democratic Movement
• UPP — United Progressive Party
---------------------------------------------------
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy