Hanover Eastern: How electors voted 1989-2016

Wednesday, July 22, 2020

February 9, 1989

PNP — Aston King: 6,700

JLP — Franklin D Jackson: 5,629

Registered voters: 15,175

Voter turnout: 80.43 per cent

---------------------------------------------------

March 30, 1993

PNP — Francis Tulloch: 6,241

JLP — Horace Chang: 4,554

Registered voters: 15,080

Voter turnout: 72.17 per cent

---------------------------------------------------

December 18, 1997

PNP — Canute Brown: 5,622

JLP — Basil Buck: 4,230

NDM — Delbert Blair: 341

Registered voters: 15,624

Voter turnout: 66 per cent

---------------------------------------------------

October 16, 2002

PNP — Lloyd Hill: 5,192

JLP — Barrington Gray: 5,902

UPP — Kingsley Malcolm: 33

Registered voters: 17,646

Voter turnout: 63.2 per cent

----------------------------------------------------

September 3, 2007

PNP — DK Duncan: 6,068

JLP — Barrington Gray: 6,058

Registered voters: 18,338

Voter turnout: 66.7 per cent

---------------------------------------------------

December 29, 2011

PNP — DK Duncan: 6,853

JLP — Paula Kerr-Jarrett: 6,602

Registered voters: 21,699

Voter turnout: 62.27 per cent

---------------------------------------------------

February 25, 2016

PNP — Wynter McIntosh: 6,046

JLP — Dave Brown: 6,386

Registered voters: 23,618

Voter turnout: 53.04 per cent

---------------------------------------------------

• JLP — Jamaica Labour Party

• PNP — People's National Party

• NDM — National Democratic Movement

• UPP — United Progressive Party

---------------------------------------------------

