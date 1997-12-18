Hanover Eastern: How electors voted 1989-2016

February 9, 1989 PNP — Aston King: 6,700 JLP — Franklin D Jackson: 5,629 Registered voters: 15,175 Voter turnout: 80.43 per cent --------------------------------------------------- March 30, 1993 PNP — Francis Tulloch: 6,241 JLP — Horace Chang: 4,554 Registered voters: 15,080 Voter turnout: 72.17 per cent --------------------------------------------------- December 18, 1997 PNP — Canute Brown: 5,622 JLP — Basil Buck: 4,230 NDM — Delbert Blair: 341 Registered voters: 15,624 Voter turnout: 66 per cent --------------------------------------------------- October 16, 2002 PNP — Lloyd Hill: 5,192 JLP — Barrington Gray: 5,902 UPP — Kingsley Malcolm: 33 Registered voters: 17,646 Voter turnout: 63.2 per cent ---------------------------------------------------- September 3, 2007 PNP — DK Duncan: 6,068 JLP — Barrington Gray: 6,058 Registered voters: 18,338 Voter turnout: 66.7 per cent --------------------------------------------------- December 29, 2011 PNP — DK Duncan: 6,853 JLP — Paula Kerr-Jarrett: 6,602 Registered voters: 21,699 Voter turnout: 62.27 per cent --------------------------------------------------- February 25, 2016 PNP — Wynter McIntosh: 6,046 JLP — Dave Brown: 6,386 Registered voters: 23,618 Voter turnout: 53.04 per cent --------------------------------------------------- • JLP — Jamaica Labour Party • PNP — People's National Party • NDM — National Democratic Movement • UPP — United Progressive Party ---------------------------------------------------

