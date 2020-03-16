Hanover to set up COVID-19 response committee

HANOVER, Jamaica — The Hanover Municipal Corporation is to establish a COVID-19 response committee, similar to the dengue response committee which Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie had asked all local authorities to establish.

Up to yesterday morning, the country had confirmed 10 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), six of which are imported. The decision to establish the committee was taken during the regular monthly meeting of the corporation Friday.

“The coronavirus is more serious than the dengue, and as I am looking at it now, we should have a committee put together,” argued Mayor Sheridan Samuels who later told the Jamaica Observer that the committee should be up and running sometime this week.

And even though the parish has no suspected case of coronavirus, the suggestion by the mayor was welcomed by medical officer of Health for Hanover, Dr Kaushal Singh. The motion was supported by all seven councillors present at the meeting.

Mayor Samuels also told the Observer that the COVID-19 response committee would have stakeholders such as Hanover Health Department, the Hanover Municipal Corporation, Hanover Fire Department, Hanover police, and Social Development Commission (SDC) as members.

Meanwhile, the corporation says over the past two weeks it has been sensitising staff and other stakeholders about the coronavirus, adding that essential items to protect staff and clients have been secured.

Additionally, chief executive officer of the corporation David Gardener says a decision has been taken to curtail visits from members of the public to residents at the Hanover Infirmary. He also stated that the corporation is mindful of the large population of registered poor in the parish, and as such, it has put in place contingency plans “to take care of certain necessities for the vulnerable”.

The parish currently has some 829 registered poor.

