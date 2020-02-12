Happy JLP supporters want another term; Comrades say things are hard

“ONE good term deserves another! One good term deserves another and another!” shouted Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) supporters gathered near Gordon House for yesterday's ceremonial opening of Parliament for 2020/2021.

The atmosphere was filled with excitement and supporters from both sides were vocal about their predictions for the next general election, which is likely to be held this year.

“Miss Fayval a work in my constituency. We have different ministers that come there and have never done what she has. She come in and she work. She do di road work. All a di road pan Mountain View fix. Mek me tell you something...Di labour party needs more than a next term,” said JLP supporter Joan Brown, a constituent of Minister Fayval Williams, Member of Parliament for St Andrew Eastern.

“Dem do more than what the People's National Party (PNP) do in 18 years. We a try curb the crime still, but at the same time a di criminal dem a dweet so we cya too blame di Government wid that because dem a try. When di criminal dem ready dem turn it up and down but our prime minister a try. Di crime did bad 18 years before, too, but we a try something,” Brown told the Jamaica Observer.

Another JLP supporter Damion Brown, who could not contain his excitement, chimed in and said, “Dem fix di road dem and my pickney dem can go school free. Dem need more than a next term!”

A third supporter bellowed, “We love di Government! Dem improve [so mi can get] job! Whole heap a site work a gwaan and me get something fi do.”

Another supporter from Denham Town in Kingston Western said that he has been very pleased since the current Government came into power and could not pass the opportunity to attend yesterday's opening of Parliament.

“From this Government come in my children dem start work. One a work a Courts, one get painting job out a New Kingston and dem never did a work before. Dem (JLP) a do a good job,” the man said.

Joan Williams, another JLP supporter, added: “You see weh mi shirt seh? Andrew pan top ah things. Him a build di country. You see outta Three Miles? Di road dem turn carpet. Him fix up Waterhouse Primary School and young people get job. People can go learn trade. Holness a do him work. One good term deserves another!”

Supporters from the Opposition PNP were also in high spirits, but are hoping that their party will regain power when the next general election is called.

“Andrew came and inherited a number of plans that were there, and so Jamaican people would get the feeling that the Administration now is responsible for everything happening, but it is not so. Peter Phillips and Comrade Simpson Miller set the foundation and so Phillips deserves a chance to take the country a little further,” said suppporter Sarah Marshall.

Aortense Wright, an 85-year-old PNP supporter, said she believes Opposition Leader Peter Phillips is a better fit for the country and will win the next election whenever it is called.

“Phillips a mi prime minister and him ago win di next election. A di only party business wid black people. And a nuh jus now. Is from before Peter born, from inna Michael days. A dem a di party weh business wid black poor people,” Wright said.

Tamone Foster, who was decked out in orange, said she was eager for her party to form the next Government as things for her have not been going well.

“Mi stressed and wi wa back di thing now. Peter a people person. When PNP up me nuh hungry. Di PNP people dem alright wen PNP inna power. Since Labourite come inna power, me lose me work. I don't have a job,” Foster said.