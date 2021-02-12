PHOTO: Happy landowners

James Sterling kisses his wife Lorna after they received documents from Prime Minister Andrew Holness for a service lot developed by the National Housing Trust at Windcrest Hills in Hellshire, St Catherine, yesterday. Seventy serviced lots were handed over to beneficiaries. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

