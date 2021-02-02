Hardware & Lumber gives $2 million to charities

Hardware & Lumber (H&L) has continued its support of charity organisations with a recent donation of $2 million in food and personal care supplies to 400 families through Food For the Poor Jamaica (FFP), St Luke's Anglican Church, and Downsound Entertainment's community outreach.

The donation, the company explained, was in addition to its 'Shop for Good' programme in which one per cent of online sales is donated to FFP.

“The economic fallout from COVID-19 has led to devastating consequences for those who were already struggling. In many ways, the pandemic has served to dramatically highlight how many families lack the basics for daily living. H&L will continue our commitment to support the organisations who do amazing work in combating hunger, and we encourage our customers and partners to do the same wherever they are in Jamaica,” a company release quotes Managing Director Marcus Richards.

This point was underscored by FFP Executive Director Kivette Silvera, as she explained the drastic increase in the need for donations.

“With an increase in the number of families that are now struggling due to the pandemic, there is a heightened demand for food and relief supplies. However, this health crisis has brought to the fore that yes, we have our challenges as a country, but when we work together to serve the less fortunate we can make a remarkable difference,” the release quotes Silvera.

“This gives us the confidence to move forward with our mission in 2021, especially knowing that we have partners like H&L standing with us in the fight against poverty. H&L's ongoing support is an inspiration to us, and demonstrates [the company's] firm commitment to the social development of our country,” she said.

One beneficiary of the aid was 59-year-old Elfreda Williams, a resident of Exchange in St Ann.

“I do odd jobs here and there, so income is not very consistent. That is why we are more than thankful for this donation, because it will greatly help, making us more hopeful for what the future will bring,” Williams said.

Over the last year, H&L has donated more than $50 million in cash and products to support families, front line workers and farmers. Initially launched for three months, the company's 'Shop for Good' programme is now extended until June 30, 2021.