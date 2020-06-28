Hare lashes motorcyclists in west, after 3 die in crash

GREEN ISLAND, Hanover — Director of the Road Safety Unit in the Ministry of Transport and Mining Kanute Hare has again lashed out at users of the road, this time motorcyclists in western Jamaica, for their reckless conduct.

Hare's broadside follows the death of three men who succumbed to injuries they sustained during a head-on collision involving two motorcycles, which subsequently burst into flames along the roadway here Friday night.

The deceased have been identified as Dayne Wetherburn and his pillion rider, Regi Perkins, and Troy Myrie.

Reports are that about 9:40 pm a Suzuki Access motorcycle driven by Wetherburn was travelling from the direction of Lucea when upon reaching a section of the Green Island thoroughfare it collided with a Happy World motorcycle, driven by Myrie.

The impact of the collision caused the motorcycles to burst into flames, resulting in both Wetherburn and Perkins suffering severe burns among other injuries, causing instant death.

Myrie, who was reportedly flung from his motorcycle, was taken to the Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea, where he later died.

The three fatalities pushed the number of people who have died on the nation's roads since the start of the year to 187, which is 42 less than the 229 recorded over the corresponding period last year.

Hare, who yesterday visited the scene of the Hanover accident, made it clear that the reduced number of fatalities over the corresponding period last year provides him with little or no solace.

He blasted motorcyclists in western Jamaica who continue to flout the road safety rules.

In fact, he expressed that based upon intelligence, the three lives were lost as a result of the negligence of the road safety rules.

For instance, Hare noted that the two motorcycle operators were driving in the middle of the road, a custom he noted is rampant in Westmoreland and Hanover.

“The culture down this side of the country is to ride in the middle of the road. That is why they have head-on collisions. I don't know where they get this pathetic culture from. It has caused a lot of needless deaths,” Hare bemoaned.

“They fail to obey the laws of the land. One of the bike operators, he made a decision that has caused the death of two people. He made a very bad decision – both motorcyclists made decisions that were perilous – the driver of the Happy World motorcycle, he wheeled the bike in the middle of the road. The other bike, which was a Suzuki Access, that driver also was driving in the middle of the road.”

Besides, the three men, he claimed, were wearing slippers, instead of shoes.

“Based on intelligence, the persons on the motorcycles were wearing slippers and they are supposed to be riding with shoes. They were not wearing helmets, either,” Hare said.

He called on the Church to assist in spreading road safety from the pulpit.

“The Road Safety Unit is begging the churches across Jamaica to start to preach the road safety message on the pulpit. We want to forge an alliance, we want to forge a contract, we want a covenant with our churches to come let us use our pulpit also for road safety,” Hare appealed.