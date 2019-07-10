Hayles describes Bunting as brave, selfless

MONTEGO Bay, St James — Member of Parliament for Hanover Western Ian Hayles has declared that Peter Bunting, who is challenging Peter Phillips for leadership of the People's National Party (PNP), has distinguished himself from the field of would-be challengers by being courageous and selfless.

Speaking at the party's Salt Spring divisional conference at Salt Spring Primary School in St James on Sunday, Hayles said other PNP members have leadership ambitions, but noted that Bunting is the only one to have acted upon it, which he says is a show of courage.

“I going talk some things tonight (Sunday) and I am going to tell you the truth and the whole truth and nothing but the truth, so help me God. Lisa (Hanna) want be leader too, Damion (Crawford) want be leader too. All of them want to be leader, but guess what? Is only one man brave enough and is Comrade Peter Bunting,” said Hayles, who has thrown his support behind Bunting.

Bunting will formally launch his campaign, dubbed 'Rise United', on Sunday, July 14 in Mandeville to win party delegates' vote in his challenge against Dr Phillips at the party's annual conference on September 7.

On Sunday, Hayles said that following two consecutive by-election defeats, a number of his colleagues were advocating for a change of the party leadership.

“All of us sit down in Parliament, and you know what? Some of dem say what mek wi lose and then change. And I say this to you, wi sit down in dere and wi talk. Some say it is a uphill task. Now why...must I go uphill if I can go straight and drive with Bunting?” the Hanover MP quipped.

He reminded party supporters that three years ago, Bunting stepped back from mounting a challenge against Dr Phillips for the presidency.

“Now, when a man can park his own ambition and say him going work with a next man to build the party, that's the man I want to be the next leader of the People's National Party,” Hayles said.

He added: “After the 2007 general election nobody wanted to be general secretary because dem say wi going lose again. Everybody did a say 18 years wi going to be in the wilderness, and him (Bunting) come forward and say, 'I can turn the fortunes around', and guess how many seats he won? Forty-two. And all parish councils.”

Bunting, who has been touring the country since having declared his hand, outlined that the focus of his campaign is to modernise and energise the base of the party.

“We need to make it easy for people to join the People's National Party, not hard. We still using some 1938 approaches which say when you join, you pay money, and you must be on probation for seven months. I don't see that relevant today. As a man join the party you welcome him and you give him some work to do and you put him out there in the field and you say, 'Welcome to the family of the People's National Party',” Bunting said.

Addressing the impending internal vote, the Central Manchester MP, who said it was a difficult decision to mount a challenge for the presidency out of fear of division, disclosed that he has put forward a resolution to allow every party member, “not just delegates, but every member in their own right...a vote”.

“That is what democracy is about and that is what we are promoting. But ultimately it is to make the party be an attractive government and be able to not only win an election, but win an election and bring policies to the fore and implement policies that are going to make a difference in the lives of the Jamaican people,” said Bunting.