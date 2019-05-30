He died so I could live — UN peacekeeper pays tribute to fallen colleague

But for the selfless bravery of the United Nations (UN) 'blue helmet' who dragged him to safety during a firefight against Congolese militiamen, it is unlikely that Corporal Ali Khamis Omari would be alive to tell the tale. The man who saved him, Malawian peacekeeper Private Chauncy Chitete, was not so lucky.

Private Chitete's brave and selfless action was commemorated at a ceremony held at UN headquarters in New York ahead of International Day of UN Peacekeepers, when his family received the “Captain Mbaye Diagne Medal for Exceptional Courage”, the UN's highest peacekeeping award, on his behalf.

International Day of UN Peacekeepers was observed yesterday, May 29.

Speaking exclusively to United Nations News' Stella Vuzo after the ceremony on Friday, Tanzanian UN peacekeeper Corporal Omary recalled the deadly outcome of November 14, 2018. Along with Private Chitete, and other soldiers attached to the UN Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), he had been part of a military operation to dislodge armed fighters of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militia in the east of the country, who had been attacking civilians and disrupting the UN's efforts to halt the spread of the deadly Ebola virus.

“We received instructions to go to Naru camp in Kididiwe (eastern DRC). It was a joint operation with peacekeepers from Malawi. There was heavy fighting...I was shot in the leg. Thankfully for me, I was near Private Chitete, and he tied my leg with a bandage.”

Private Chitete administered life-saving first aid and dragged Corporal Omary, who was pinned down and exposed to enemy fire, away to a less dangerous area. In doing so, he was shot and killed.

“Honestly, I feel bad,” said Corporal Omary, “because he was a fellow peacekeeper, and we were working together to carry out our duties. I wish it hadn't ended that way but it's God's will, and I pray for him.”

The experience has led him to reflect on his own role as a peacekeeper, and the importance of the often dangerous work that he and his colleagues carry out every day: “I have learned a lot: patience, collaboration, and to diligently carry out the responsibilities bestowed upon me by my country. The UN should continue aiding peacekeepers, give them support and highlight the good work that they do.”

Chitete is among more than 3,800 peacekeepers to have lost their lives since the UN deployed the first of its 72 peacekeeping missions back in 1948.

Thanks to his actions, described by UN chief António Guterres as truly heroic, the peacekeepers were successful in dislodging the militia fighters from their stronghold, enabling the UN to continue working to eradicate Ebola from the region.

“The world does not have many true heroes,” said the UN chief. but Private Chitete, who was serving with the UN Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), was “indeed one of them”. “He personally made a difference, a profound one.”

Speaking at Friday's ceremony, the UN chief referenced the “true cost of peacekeeping” and called for a moment of silence for those who “paid the ultimate price” to protect others and “to give war-torn countries a chance for peace and hope”.

“Today, in 14 missions around the world, our peacekeepers serve heroically to preserve peace and stability,” he said, adding that they also “face grave threats”.

He noted that UN missions in Mali, South Sudan, the Central African Republic, Lebanon, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo “are among the most dangerous that we have ever undertaken”, saying that “last year we lost 98 military, police and civilian peacekeepers from 36 countries”.

“We ask much of our peacekeepers,” Guterres said. “In return, we must continue to do all we can to ensure they are as safe as possible.”

“Today, we honour the memory” of the peacekeepers who did not return home, and “recommit ourselves to carrying forward their mission for a better future”.

Following the wreath laying, the UN chief honoured 119 men and women with the Dag Hammarskjold medal. The honourees were military and police personnel, international civil servants, national staff and UN volunteers from 38 countries who served in 12 different UN peace operations around the world.

“Fifty-eight years ago, Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjöld died in a plane crash in the Congo while trying to broker a peace agreement to end the conflict in the country”, said Guterres, calling the former UN chief “a tireless and fearless champion of peace”, who took “robust action when needed”.

“Today, as we honour our fallen colleagues with the Dag Hammarskjöld medal, let us also honour them by living up to his call to never abandon the pursuit of peace,” he stressed.

“I offer my highest tribute to those we remember here today, and my sincerest condolences to their loved ones left behind,” he concluded.

Private Chitete became only the second winner of the Captain Mbaye Diagne Medal for Exceptional Courage which was established in 2014 for uniformed and civilian personnel who meet the criteria, and named after the late UN peacekeeper Captain Diagne — the first posthumous recipient of the award -— who saved hundreds of lives in Rwanda in 1994, before being killed.