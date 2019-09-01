He was born ready!

SOME are born with sight, but lack vision. You will notice those words writ large on a wall as you drive past the Jamaica Society for the Blind on Hope Road, St Andrew.

But the opposite rings true for a nine-year-old boy from Summerfield, Clarendon, who, although he was born blind, envisions a great future for himself in music.

Young Jason Wright shared his aspirations with the Jamaica Observer last Sunday at the Donald Sangster Community Centre in his community, where Member of Parliament (MP) Pearnel Charles hosted a free back-to-school health fair for residents of the constituency.

“In life, I would like to be a musician,” said the sprightly fellow who spoke assuredly about his passion for music and how he plans to pursue his dream of joining the star-studded league of Jamaican musicians.

“I play the drums at church, I play it at home and I play it at school. In the future I will go to the Edna Manley College to study music. My big sister goes to Edna Manley so that is one of the reasons I want to go there as well,” said Wright.

Currently a student at the Salvation Army School for the Blind and Visually Impaired, Wright was visiting his home town and spending time with his family for the summer. His mother, Tishauna Faulkner had few words, but beamed with pride as she watched her son wax joyously about his future amid a crowd of her equally proud Clarendonian neighbours and friends.

“We are very proud of him and we expect great things. He was always an active child, always talkative,” said Faulkner.

Asked whether he was ready for back-to-school, Wright offered swiftly, “I was ready from I was born,” and prided himself on being a bookworm. “I study for fun. I use my Braille machine at school to write and I love to read the stories in the reading books at school.”

Having only started school at six years old, Wright, who hopes to attend Calabar High School, credited his enrolment at School for the Blind to MP Charles, whom he fondly referred to as 'grandpa'.

“One day grandpa was delivering some books and he came to my yard and he met me and I asked him his name and he told me his name was Mr Charles. He gave me a book and after that he sent for me because I was not going to school.”

An adopted Clarendonian himself, St Ann-born MP Charles, who celebrated his 83rd birthday yesterday, gloated about the youngster's glowing potential.

“When I met him, he wished me good luck on my campaign and I was very surprised at how this little fellow would be wishing me good luck and they advised me that he was blind but very bright,” said the four-term MP.

But to enrol the budding musician in a school suited to his needs all the way in Kingston proved too difficult for his family.

“After I met him, his mother told me that she should have carried him back to the doctor but she didn't get a chance to, so with her permission, I took him to Kingston and enrolled him at the school and we arranged for him to see the Cuban doctors.

“I had a feeling that he would be able to see again but after they examined him, they said it would be too major and painful an operation to try and they would not know until after two year as to whether it worked. They decided against operating and said to treat him as a young who is blind and can go places. We are working with him, and he has been doing well and will go very far,” said Charles.