Healing process will be 'Herculean test' for PNP, says Nicholson

The healing process after the ugly leadership contest for leader of the People's National Party (PNP) will prove to be a Herculean test, officer emeritus A J Nicholson predicted yesterday.

Nicholson, a former foreign minister and attorney general and justice minister, also offered his full and “unreserved” support for the victorious Dr Peter Phillips, after siding with Peter Bunting who lost by 76 in last Saturday's vote-off by party delegates.

“Extending sincere congratulations to Comrade Peter Phillips is undoubtedly in order. He has successfully withstood the strong challenge of Comrade Peter Bunting for the presidency of our party,” Nicholson wrote in a letter to the editor.

“And the thoroughly impressive showing by Comrade Bunting must be acknowledged. He is on target when he says that the closeness of the result shows that the challenge was legitimate.”

Donning his officer emeritus hat again, after the bruising fray in which he said Phillips had disqualified himself by private remarks to United States Embassy personnel, Nicholson said in the letter:

“The mammoth task that will attend the healing process in this instance will provide a Herculean test for the mettle of our party. My own experience suggests that there should be a resolve that, for a sincerely productive outcome, a measured, inclusive approach ought to be developed.

“One thing for sure, one of the direct messages sent by the delegates is that Comrade Phillips is the very first president of our party to have been given the novel kind of remit that he was handed on Saturday, September 7, 2019, Comrade Bunting's birthday.

“He will need nerves of steel, Job-like patience and the clear-sightedness to extend forth that necessary generosity of spirit if the party is to reap deserved success as a result.

“And for the fortunes of our party and our country to rise, we are all obliged to offer our fervent prayers on his behalf and to be unhesitating in offering to him our full support.

“Our obligation to do so is rooted in the undisputed fact that the delegates — closeness of the result in numbers and percentage notwithstanding — have given their verdict.

“Moreover, since that verdict was rendered after my own aired factual misgivings were placed squarely on the table, the clearing house of that vote mandates that there can be no holding back. And, therefore, that verdict has to be respected. “As such, without reservation, I do so.”

