Health Inspectors recognised in Manchester

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Four public health inspectors were on Wednesday recognised for their work in public health by the Manchester Health Department.

The awards ceremony formed part of celebrations marking Public Health Inspectors' Week from October 25 to 31.

Those recognised were institutional health officer Earl Shakespeare, Asheika Miller, Stephanie Martin and Khris-Ann Lawson.

Chief public health inspector for Manchester, Charmaine Palmer-Cross commended the inspectors for their hard work in the field.

“It is really my pleasure to be honouring our colleagues in this manner for the great work that they have been doing. They have always been doing their best to execute and to get compliance. There are times when people may not understand how much to appreciate whatever it is that they are doing, especially with what is happening with COVID,” said Palmer-Cross.

“Since March the institutional health [aspect] of our profession has really been the highlight of what we do because [it deals with] the responsibility to manage most of what is taking place in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic,” added Palmer-Cross.

She lauded Shakespeare for leading a team in starting the first transitional centre for COVID-19 patients in Manchester.

Palmer-Cross noted that the facility is used to house COVID-19-positive cases in Manchester and persons who are waiting to get a second negative test result.

Deputy Chief Public Health Inspector Joel Myers emphasised the importance of the Jamaica Association of Public Health Inspectors (JAPHI), which led Public Health Inspectors' week.

“[This] week is all about celebrating the work of public health inspectors. This year [JAPHI] is celebrating 74 strong years in safeguarding the health of the public. People might know us for a lot of things but they might not know that we are not just on the front line, but we are at the front of the line in most of the country's fight against infectious diseases,” said Myers.

Shakespeare, who has been a public health inspector for 21 years, spoke on behalf of the awardees.

“We are actually the vanguards of the health safety of the nation. It is incumbent on us to get up everyday and ensure that persons are safe — the population in Manchester and by extension, Jamaica. We are honoured to be recognised by our peers,” said Shakespeare.

— Kasey Williams