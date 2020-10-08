Health ministry working to ensure integrity of COVID testing

DR Christopher Tufton says the Ministry of Health and Wellness is working with private laboratories to ensure that the method of testing for COVID-19 and quality of results are uniform across public and private facilities.

He said some private laboratories have been engaged in the training for antigen testing, which got under way this week.

The ministry has approved antigen testing for novel coronavirus, under the guidance of Pan American Health Organization and the World Health Organization, and kits are to arrive in the island this month for use, initially, in the public sector.

He stressed in an interview that the ministry is collaborating with private labs to ensure that their methods are validated, in order to ensure quality of test results.

“Where that validation doesn't take place, the ministry could issue an advisory if we are sufficiently concerned that these offerings don't meet the approval of the ministry. We would like the private sector to be a part of the testing regime for COVID-19... hopefully we can come to a conclusion where everybody is on the same page, and the quality of the testing is consistent, whether you be private or public,” he said.

In the meantime, in a statement in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness reiterated the cost effectiveness and expected turnaround time for antigen test results.

He stressed that it is extremely important, however, that the health ministry has full visibility of all the test results, therefore, private labs conducting tests will be mandated to report the results to the National Public Health Laboratory.

— Alphea Saunders