Health workers at Cornwall Regional Hospital get treats

MORE than 500 KFC treats were donated to health workers at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in St James, who remain integral to the national response against the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Restaurants of Jamaica (ROJ), which operates the KFC and Pizza Hut franchises, made the donation on Wednesday at the type-A institution where doctors, nurses, administrative staff, and more, were on hand to accept the meals.

Marketing director, ROJ, Tina Myers-Matalon, told JIS News that there is a genuine need to support health staff during this ongoing pandemic as they “work around the clock to support our patients, Jamaicans and our nation”.

“This is just a small token of support for those who are supporting us in such a great way,” Myers-Matalon said.

She outlined that ROJ has already donated more than $10 million to health institutions across the country to help in the fight against COVID-19. She noted that St Ann's Bay Hospital and the University Hospital of the West Indies are among those institutions that have received support in recent times.

“We believe we are all in it together. [So], wherever there is need for support that we can possibly contribute to, it's our pleasure to do so,” Myers-Matalon said.

On behalf of the management and front-line workers at Cornwall Regional Hospital, Departmental Nurse Manager Sheena Lindo-Kerr thanked ROJ for the contribution, noting that any gesture at this time is appreciated.

“We really appreciate this gesture because our front-line workers have been working so hard and it is good that we are recognised and that you would want to extend this gratitude to us,” she said.

Mayor of Montego Bay Councillor Homer Davis also lauded ROJ for “coming on board at this crucial time”.

He indicated that front-line workers need all the support to stay the course and give their best in order to put a lid on the outbreak.

Doctors and nurses also received more than 200 face masks from the custos of St James Bishop Conrad Pitkin.