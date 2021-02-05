Heart Foundation of Jamaica turns 50, launches month of activities

THE Heart Foundation of Jamaica (HFJ) launched its 50th anniversary and the observance of Heart Month yesterday.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton, who was the keynote speaker, congratulated the Heart Foundation on its golden anniversary, and its stellar contribution to public health in Jamaica.

“The Heart Foundation embodies what it means to be committed to a cause, and for me, there is no greater cause than public health,” Dr Tufton said. “...From initiatives to mend the heart scheme, to the rheumatic fever programme, [to] its nutritionists clinics, including the impactful mass media anti-obesity campaign cautioning Jamaicans about the dangers of sugary drinks… [the foundation] demonstrates its great value,” said Tufton.

He said that non-communicable diseases (NCDs), such as heart conditions, are a major strain for the nation's health and on the health care system.

“COVID-19 puts people with NCDs at higher risk of death and severe illness with the disease. A look at the COVID-19-related deaths in Jamaica makes the point — of the 339 deceased cases up to January 25, 2021, some 198, or 58.4 per cent, had a cardiovascular disease,” Dr Tufton said,

The foundation, meanwhile, will observe Heart Month under the theme 'Check Your Heart; Be COVID Smart!'

The month of activities will include health screenings, virtual gym sessions, and a virtual medical symposium is scheduled for February 25, 2021. The Knox Hagley Memorial Lecture will be delivered by a renowned cardiology professor from the Division of Cardiology, University of California, and president of the Inter-American Heart Foundation Dr Nathan D Wong, who will specifically address the topic 'COVID-19 and Cardiovascular Disease: Opportunities for Prevention'.

Dr Andrene Chung, chair of the Heart Foundation, chronicled the organisation before launching its commemorative 50th anniversary logo.

The mission in 1968 was to remedy the situation regarding rheumatic heart disease (RHD) — the predominant type of heart disease affecting the Jamaican population at the time. The foundation was officially formed in 1971 by the Lions Club of Kingston.

Running for cash started in 1978 with Heart Health Fund Run and started mobile health checks in 1984 with the mobile clinic donated by the Azilda Lions Club, Canada, under the auspices of the Canadian International Development Agency.

“Since starting the foundation, there has been a significant change in the health status of the population, including a marked decline in RHD and the emergence of ischaemic heart disease [IHD] associated with obesity, hypertension [high blood pressure], diabetes mellitus and dyslipidaemia [high cholesterol],” Dr Chung said.

“In the 2000s, the HFJ turned its attention to that of influencing policy to bring about sustainable changes as the environment needed to be more conducive to a healthy lifestyle. These efforts saw the establishment of smoke-free environments and graphic wealth warnings on cigarette packages.”