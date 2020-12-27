Heart healthy tips for the holiday season

AS we relax into a most welcome festive season after a very challenging year it is important that we pay close attention to our heart health. The COVID-19 pandemic has imposed unimaginable emotional and physical stress on many individuals, and a great deal of people respond to stress with overeating and overindulgence in alcohol.

When dietary indiscretion and increased alcohol intake are coupled with the sedentary lifestyle imposed by the lockdowns, you have a perfect brew for unhealthy habits and weight gain. It is plausible that many individuals will be ending the year at less than their ideal body weight and heart health. This may become problematic with indulgences that trail holiday festivities. In fact, the holidays and the days that follow are notoriously bad for heart health and heart patients. This is, therefore, a good time to review our choices and make intentional decisions this holiday season to keep our hearts healthy. In our column today we will attempt to offer some common sense heart healthy tips that we hope will be useful for our readers.

(1) Keep active

It is well known that keeping active is important for heart health. The pandemic has unfortunately limited activity for most people for most of this year. Within the limitations imposed by the pandemic we strongly recommend that individuals keep active, either regularly exercising at home or taking brisk walks in the neighbourhood while observing COVID-19 protocols. Exercise supports both physical and mental health, and even a walk with a friend or on your own with some music or a podcast will help keep you balanced.

(2) Take a walk before dessert

It is easy to become sedentary during holidays; this is also a year when most people have been sedentary virtually all year round. This holiday season, most families will have an abundance of unhealthy foods and dessert at their convenience. One approach to mitigate the risks and improve heart health is to go for family walks in-between dinner and desert. This allows your body to release any stress and metabolise a heavy meal.

(3) Watch what you eat or drink

(a) Go easy on the salt

We recommend paying close attention during holiday cooking to salt content and to prepare heart-healthy meals, skipping salts or using salt substitutes. Excessive salt intake may precipitate heart failure in patients with heart disease.

(b) Be smart about snacks

Idling and snacking are major parts of the holiday season. It is important that we snack mindfully as some snacks may be unhealthy for the heart, especially for those with heart disease or who are at risk for heart disease. For holiday snacking we recommend healthy options like nuts, carrots, or fresh fruit. High-carb foods or processed sugar in-between meals should be avoided.

(c) Avoid artificial products and canned foods

We recommend that you avoid processed or canned foods and instead eat meals made with fresh vegetables. While it may seem easier and more convenient to use pre-made or processed food for your holiday meals, it is important to know that these foods are largely unhealthy as they are often loaded with salt. As an example, one serving of canned Cream of Mushroom soup in a green bean casserole can exceed a cardiac patient's daily allotment of salt.

(d) Avoid or limit alcohol consumption

Excessive alcohol consumption can trigger abnormal heart rhythms, notably a particular heart rhythm abnormality called atrial fibrillation which can increase the risk of stroke, even in young persons. Either chronic excessive alcohol consumption or heavy binge drinking can be deleterious to heart health and overall wellbeing. It is best therefore to limit alcohol consumption or avoid alcohol during the festivities.

(e) Increase intake of fibre-rich meals

The holiday season is usually a time when food choices are often the low-fibre, high-sugar variety. It is important, however, to consciously include high-fibre foods at every meal and snack. Fibre fills us up and keeps our gut healthy. High-fibre content can be obtained from fruits, vegetables, and whole grains like oats and brown rice. We recommend that during this holiday season at least half the plate be should be filled with non-starchy vegetables such as broccoli, carrots, beans, tomatoes, and leafy greens.

(f) Increase water intake

While there is no direct link between water intake and heart health, water is useful for overall well-being as dehydration can lead to other problems including fainting episodes and increased potential for injury during a fainting episode. It is important, therefore, to pay attention to hydration and make deliberate efforts to increase water intake to avoid dehydration during the holiday season. Dehydration from soda, sugar, and alcohol can take a toll on your body. Ensure you drink water regularly to maintain overall well-being.

(g) Keep your food safe

Each year around the world, millions of people are exposed to the risk of food poisoning from food prepared and eaten at home. The risk of food poisoning does not disappear with holiday festivities, and the risk may actually be increased and can ruin the entire holiday period. We recommend that you take active steps to ensure that your food preparation and preservation is safely done.

(4) Manage your stress

Stress can be detrimental to heart health. Managing your stress is important for your heart, and it should make your holiday season more enjoyable too. Take the holiday period to rest and reset. Take some time out and avoid trying to do everything yourself. Employ relaxation techniques such as breathing exercises and yoga to reduce your stress. Avoid stress triggers like overspending and the attempt to control everything to achieve a “perfect” holiday. Try to maintain a balance — keep a sense of humour and maintain proportion. It is not the end of the world if the food is overcooked.

(5) Make sleep a priority

Pay attention to your sleep hygiene and ensure that you get adequate rest and sleep. As the year winds down in December we tend to try to close out the year by checking off all plans, but this may become an unnecessary stressor that disrupts your sleep health. Sleep helps the body rest, restore, and recover and is essential for good overall health. Poor sleep is linked to an increased risk of heart disease. We recommend that you aim for six to eight hours of sleep every night. This can be achieved by eating well, exercising regularly, moderating alcohol intake and switching off from devices like TV, iPhones, computers etc, at least one to two hours before sleep. It is also helpful to maintain a regular bedtime so that your body is trained to fall asleep at the same time each day.

(6) Do something for others

Doing something for others may be one of the most important things to do during the holiday season, especially for Christmas. Unfortunately, the modern translation of Christmas has focused more on consumerism that drives giving and receiving gifts. Perhaps this Christmas season you should consider selfless acts of giving, like doing something meaningful for others without any expectation of return. Consider volunteering your time for local charities, doing something for the disabled or indigent, or serving the elderly. This could give meaning far beyond the traditional gift-giving and receiving among friends and family members.

(7) Enjoy quality family time

Perhaps, the most important and most rewarding thing to do this holiday season would be to spend quality time with your family and loved ones. Use this time to bond with your significant other, children, and parents. Remember that each lost moment cannot be recovered. Determine what matters most to you and water it like a plant to witness it's growth. A deep connection with your family can bring immense rewards and help centre you in the universe. Family could give you meaning and direction. As you go into the new year, take some time to reconnect with your family and loved ones.

Wishing you all a happy and healthy new year.

Dr Ernest Madu, MD, FACC; and Dr Paul Edwards, MD, FACC are consultant cardiologists at Heart Institute of the Caribbean (HIC) and HIC Heart Hospital.

