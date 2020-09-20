HEART student furthers education with Digicel Free Mobile Service for Life prize

Only one day after his 18th birthday, aspiring network technician Andre Shaw received just the boost he needed to continue his online learning programme — a call from IRIE FM informing him that he was the latest winner in the Digicel Free Mobile Service for Life promotion.

A second-year computer network support student at the HEART Stony Hill Academy, most of Andre's classes have gone digital as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was, therefore, ecstatic about receiving all the data he needed to access online resources and to communicate with tutors online, thanks to the free monthly mobile voice and data access, valued at $20,000 per month for the next 50 years.

Excitedly discussing his prize, Andre stated, “I am so grateful to Digicel for this gift. When I got the call at first I was puzzled because I've only been a Digicel customer for seven months. But once I was certain it was for real, I was so happy to think of all the things I could use that service for. Half of my classes are now virtual and my teachers send material by e-mail and communicate online, so this will go a long way for me.”

Although his journey with Digicel is still in its early stages, Andre is setting his sights on becoming a full-fledged part of the team as a Digicel computer technician, after he graduates in 2021.

Even the most dedicated student needs time to let off some steam, and since winning Free Service for Life, Andre has welcomed the chance to get his social life back on track after months of distancing from his friends. He noted, “I haven't seen most of my friends since the lockdown began and school closed. I didn't always have money to buy credit, but now I can reconnect with everybody and catch up with everything I've missed out on.”

Congratulating Andre on his win, Digicel's Public Relations and Communications Manager Elon Parkinson noted, “Digicel is committed to helping our customers improve their lives and achieve their dreams. We're so happy that this prize will help Andre to continue with his education and, of course, have some fun. We are especially pleased to know that he has chosen Digicel as his employer of choice, and we wish him all the best with his studies.”