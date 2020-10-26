Heavy rain associated with Zeta pelts Jamaica
Heavy rain triggered by a broad trough across the western Caribbean and the outer bands from Tropical Storm Zeta continued to pound Jamaica yesterday, flooding more roads and communities across the country.
The Meteorological Service (Met Service), in a tweet yesterday, said Zeta is forecast to move away from the island, across the Yucatan Peninsula, and into the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days.
The Met Service also forecast that the rain will continue across Jamaica today, and tomorrow a high pressure ridge will briefly build across the island.
Tomorrow afternoon, the Met Service said, will be “cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms across sections of southern and north-western parishes”.
Yesterday, as the rain lashed the island, Jamaica Public Service (JPS) reported that the weather conditions have impacted a number of areas on the electricity network.
“Days of rain have resulted in saturated soil, soil erosion and land slips, which have caused some poles to become dislodged resulting in power outages. Additionally, land slips have brought trees down on some lines, causing service disruption,” JPS said in a statement.
“Some of the most impacted areas include western parishes, Manchester, St Thomas, rural St Andrew, and sections of Portmore, but there are several other areas affected islandwide,” the electricity provider added.
The company said while its service teams are doing their best to address the situation, efforts are being hampered by impassable roads, as well as the ongoing rain which make working with electricity dangerous.
Residents of St Catherine also told the Jamaica Observer that a number of funeral processions on the way to Dovecot Memorial Gardens had to be aborted on St John's Road.
