Heightened vector control in Hanover
THE Hanover Health Department has heightened its enhanced vector control programme aimed at eradicating the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which transmits the dengue, Zika, and chikungunya viruses.
Deputy chief public health Inspector for the parish Fritz Francis told JIS News that the intervention started on July 1 and is focused on high-risk communities.
He noted that 60 temporary vector control aides have been engaged under the Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) programme.
“They were deployed in the high-risk areas across the parish…such as Woodsville, Chester Castle, Cacoon Castle, Rock Spring, Kendal, Maryland, Jericho, Lucea West/East, Dias, Kingsvale, just to name a few,” he said, noting that approximately 8,000 premises have been inspected so far.
Francis said that the department has also heightened its education campaign.
“We are targeting our schools…so that students can take it (the information) home. We are targeting youth groups, church groups, and any public gathering where we can get to disseminate information,” he said.
He told JIS News that some residents have been taking personal responsibility to reduce the prevalence of mosquito breeding sites in their communities.
“I must say some parts of the parish are very receptive. Persons are taking the message very well. Residents are finding their own cover for their drums, they are using biological means of treatment such as putting fish in the water,” Francis noted.
He said that the department is aiming to reduce the parish's Aedes index to below five per cent by September.
