Help for Caribbean tech start-ups

PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad — Tech start-ups across the Caribbean are now one step closer to accessing the world-class instructors, seasoned mentors, and potential investors needed to scale up their businesses and improve their chances of long-term success, say organisers of an accelerator programme now available online. The TBR LAB is hosted by Tech Beach Retreat in collaboration with IDB LAB, the DMZ, and several other international partners.

“The Caribbean is primed with potential but we are at a natural competitive disadvantage as our ecosystem and infrastructure are lacking. Through TBR LAB we hope to level the playing field for Caribbean entrepreneurs who are pushing beyond the boundaries, by offering them access to a multi-disciplinary learning environment with some of the best resources in the world,” said Tech Beach co-founder, Kirk-Anthony Hamilton.

The accelerator programme, he said, is the first of its kind in the region.

Participants will have the opportunity to tap into CAD$600,000 in perks and digital business solutions. They will also be able to access exclusive learning content as well as expert workshops facilitated by world-leading tech incubator, the DMZ, based at Ryerson University. Start-ups will also have access to the DMZ's Entrepreneurs-in-Residence programme, along with its growing network of investors, tech start-ups, pilot opportunities and partnerships.

“We are thrilled to be supporting Tech Beach's TBR LAB, and the entrepreneurial foundation they have already created in the Caribbean region,” said Abdullah Snobar, executive director of the DMZ. “TBR LAB has a real opportunity to transform the tech ecosystem in the Caribbean, and I can't wait to see what's to come.”

The combination of Tech Beach's extensive tech ecosystem and the DMZ's expertise in providing programming support for start-ups will position entrepreneurs to develop their businesses in a way that maximises their impact on the digital economy.

“Caribbean entrepreneurs have the opportunity to truly level-up and be part of an empowering programme that will provide them with the exposure and support needed to successfully scale their businesses,” said Tech Beach Co-Founder Kyle Maloney. “We're inviting all qualified participants to apply and join an incredible ecosystem designed specifically to help them realise their full potential — not just locally or regionally, but internationally as well.”

Because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the programme is now being delivered virtually. However, organisers have indicated that once given the go ahead by local officials, “there is scope for localised, in-person engagements with all health and safety protocols observed”.