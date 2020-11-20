Help for NCU student

Northern Caribbean University (NCU) student Peter Vaughn is receiving much-needed support from the Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) church to continue his education.

The Central Jamaica Conference (CJC) of SDAs, through its Welfare, Health, Education, Empowerment and Local (WHEEL) Community Fund, is covering the tuition cost of the youngster, who is pursuing a degree in management studies at the Mandeville-based tertiary institution.

He will also receive a laptop and funds for Internet services.

Guidance Counsellor at the St Thomas-based Yallahs High School, where the student received his secondary education, Sheldon Howell, accepted the donation on Vaughn's behalf during a ceremony at the East Jamaica Conference (EJC) of SDAs on Constant Spring Road in St Andrew last week Thursday.

Howell told JIS News that he is elated that the group “came through” for his former student, after hearing that he could not pay his tuition fees.

“It is going to be an easier path for him not having to worry about where the school fees are coming from. It is a breath of fresh air; I really appreciate it. They have never met Vaughn, but they heard about his need and they acted. They answered the call and reached out to him,” Howell said.

Chairman of WHEEL, Michael Spence, said the members decided that “we should take some responsibility to help this youngster” to continue his studies.

“Though it is a church development fund, it lends itself not only to members of the church, but members within our communities. As a church, we have to encourage young people who are on a path for success, so it was not difficult for the board to make a decision to support him,” Spence said.

For his part, president of the ECJ, Dr Eric Nathan, told JIS News that the help from WHEEL to the student “is a demonstration of love”.

“I am most grateful for the gift that is given to Mr Vaughn. Continue to be unselfish in your love,” Dr Nathan told the gathering.

The laptop was donated by the GraceKennedy Group, and the student will also be getting support from the St Catherine-based Eden Valley Farm. WHEEL is encouraging other entities to reach out to Vaughn.

CJC administrates SDA churches in St Catherine, Clarendon and Manchester, while ECJ is responsible for churches in Kingston and St Andrew, and St Thomas.