Help for the elderly

In true Kiwanian spirit of pooling resources to register an impact, the Kiwanis Club of West St Andrew, represented by Distinguished President Roy Townsend (left), Distinguished Secretary Clava Mantock (second right), and the club's current President Charmaine Shaw (right) presented food items to the Red Hills Golden-Agers Citizens' Association at the senior citizens' meeting hall in Red Hills, St Andrew, recently, as part of the club's long-standing effort to support the weekly luncheon and daily breakfast programmes held for shut-ins in the surrounding communities and for golden-agers

who visit the Red Hills Clinic. President of the Red Hills Golden-Agers Citizens' Association Edelyn Satchel accepted the items on behalf of the seniors.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT