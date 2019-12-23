Help for vendors after May Pen Market fire

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security last Wednesday offered financial assistance to vendors who suffered loss in the December 1 fire that damaged a section of May Pen Market.

The total number of vendors who lost goods is approximately 105, several of whom were at the ministry to collect cheques.

Clarendon Central Member of Parliament Mike Henry, in whose constituency the market is located, made an appeal to Labour and Social Security Minister Shahine Robinson to assist.

Robinson said that she considered the matter and losses faced by the vendors at the beginning of the Christmas season, and sought to make an exception by giving as much assistance as possible.

Henry expressed appreciation for the support, and the vendors in attendance echoed his sentiments.

The rebuilding of the market is said to be a major priority for Henry and is set to commence in the new year.

The cheques range in amounts from $15,000 to $30,000.