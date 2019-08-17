Help from Seprod Foundation

THE Seprod Foundation has come to the aid of children dislocated by last week Friday's fire at the Jamaica National Children's Home in Papine, St Andrew.

The fire affected approximately 50 youngsters, and left behind damage estimated at $300 million, according to the Jamaica Fire Brigade.

A total of six units were used to extinguish the fire. Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who visited the home after the fire, said the children will be temporarily rehoused while the facility is rebuilt.

Since then, several local companies and charities have rushed to assist the children including Seprod Foundation, which has donated $400,000 worth of products to staff members.