Help get my son into Bellevue!

LOUISE Wright, fearing for the life of her only son who attempted to breach security at the Canadian High Commission in Kingston Wednesday morning, is seeking urgent assistance to get him into a mental health facility.

Demar Samuels caught the attention of motorists Wednesday when he scaled the fence at a property adjoining the high commission on Waterloo Road in Kingston.

A police officer confirmed that Samuels attempted to gain entry to the high commission via a neighbouring property.

The 27-year-old Samuels told the Jamaica Observer that people were out to kill him and that he was seeking asylum in Canada.

But his mother gave a different account.

Wright said she had noticed that her son had been 'acting strange' for little over a month. Seemingly frustrated, the mother of four said she had made several unsuccessful attempts to get Samuels into the Bellevue Hospital on Windward Road, Kingston.

The single mother, who said she did her very best to raise Samuels and his siblings after she fled an abusive relationship with his father more than 20 years ago, believes the trauma he experienced as a child, along with substance abuse, are factors that may have affected his mental health negatively.

“Mi nah tell you nuh lie enuh, him father was going fi kill me and mi move out and left him from him [son] likkle bit and him member everything and him put it on him head,” the domestic helper told the Observer yesterday.

According to Wright, she sought private counselling for her third child while he was attending primary shool, however, she had to pull him from the sessions because she was unable to pay the hourly fees.

Wright, noting that her son left their family home following an argument with his younger sister recently, said she last saw him Tuesday evening.

“Him come tell me seh if mi nuh see seh people a run him down fi kill him. Mi seh mi nuh see nuh body a run yuh dung to kill yuh. Den him go back go seh mi a plot wid the people dem fi carry him go kill him and dump him,” said Wright, who said she suffers from high blood pressure.

“If him admit a Bellevue mi would a glad. Mi nuh know what more to do. Him seh nothing nuh do him and him nah go nuh weh. Up to last night (Tuesday) mi tell him and him seh him nah go nuh weh and mi cyaah get him fi go. Mi nuh wah di pressure kill mi. Mi beg God it nuh kill me. Mi nuh wah dem kill him either,” she said.

Meanwhile, a representative from the Kingston and St Andrew Health Services told the Jamaica Observer that there is a [mental health] team that goes into communities and assist relatives who have challenges getting their loved ones to medical facilities but said they would have to contact them.