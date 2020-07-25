Henry wants special bank accounts for PATH beneficiaries

MINISTER of Labour and Social Security Mike Henry says that the ministry has issued a call to commercial banks to open special, low-interest bank accounts, to accommodate beneficiaries of the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH).

“We issued a call to the banks for the opening of special, low-interest, low-fees or no-fees bank accounts. I am pleased to announce that so far two banks have indicated a willingness to do so. We must ensure financial inclusion for all in the society,” he told the House of Representatives Tuesday as he made his contribution to the 2020 sectoral debate in the House of Representatives.

He said that plans are now in place to renovate the customer service section of the ministry's Heroes' Circle office in Kingston, in order to improve service delivery. The renovations will include remodelling the physical layout, as well as technological upgrades to the communication systems within the ministry.

Henry said that the Government has already spent $7 billion on cash grants to beneficiaries of the programme for the 2019/20 fiscal year.

“Never before has this been done, but we did it because we care,” the veteran Member of Parliament said in his maiden contribution as minister of labour and social security.

He said that, against the background of the challenges of the new coronavirus pandemic, the Government had reviewed and relaxed compliance requirements ordinarily expected of children and pregnant and lactating women.

“We did this to ensure that all PATH beneficiaries received early, yet full benefits, in April 2020, and in addition to that we made special payments to PATH families in May 2020, to provide further support to our neediest citizens, in a time of economic fallout,” he told the House.

He said that financial support was provided for the beneficiaries in lieu of the school-feeding programme; $1.3 billion was granted as additional support and PATH children aged 3-18 received an additional amount on those payments in April and May, as well.

However, he cautioned that while in the 2020 payment cycle approximately 85 per cent of PATH payments were made in cheques, the pandemic has taught that it is important to have more beneficiaries receive their payments electronically.

“This is necessary in order to promote social distancing practices and avoid long waiting times in public spaces, to access much-needed funds,” he explained.

He said that with that in mind, the ministry will have to continue making direct deposits to the beneficiaries' bank accounts, as well as engage more service providers to increase access to the benefits.