Henry wants work-from-home policy to continue

MONTEGO BAY, St James — President of the Global Services Association of Jamaica (GSAJ), Gloria Henry is urging the Government to allow its members to continue the work-from-home policy when the existing bond waiver expires on December 31.

Over 18,000 employees of several business process outsourcing (BPO) companies across the island are currently working from home under the initiative.

Under normal circumstances Customs requires BPO firms to keep the equipment used in their operations at their place of business.

But in March, as part of efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus, a waiver was granted by the Government allowing BPO firms to remove computers out of the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) to facilitate working from home until year end.

The announcement came after vigorous lobbying from the GSAJ, which contended that a work-from-home policy would reduce the likelihood of workers in the sector contracting the highly infectious virus and thus prevent a fall-off in business.

Yesterday the GSAJ president told the Jamaica Observer that her association was still awaiting a response from the Government to its request for the continuation of the work-from-home programme after the expiration date.

“The bond waiver expires on December 31 and BPO operators are concerned about the impact it will have on the sector come January 1,” said Henry, stressing that “Jamaica needs to quickly get a long-term policy supporting work from home within the existing SEZ and Customs policies.

“Our competitors have moved ahead with their approvals and Jamaica could lose jobs scheduled for next quarter if we do not have a clear position.”

Jaime Vergara, senior vice-president of Central and Latin American Operations at Ibex Global, a BPO company with four locations in Jamaica which employs 4,800 people, shared similar sentiments.

“Over the last couple of months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, work from home has become the new normal and will be the way forward post-pandemic. If the SEZ does not extend the benefits to work from home it will create a large disadvantage for the Jamaican market versus its BPO competitors, and eliminate it from the option pool versus friendlier markets,” he argued.

Henry said working from home has been beneficial in helping BPO companies to maintain the COVID-19 protocols, but importantly, “many firms have seen increased productivity, which will play a key role in maintaining competitiveness during this pandemic” .

“Since the pandemic customers are seeking better pricing and therefore margins will be important in a COVID-19 recovery period,” Henry stressed.

She told the Sunday Observer that since August more than 3,000 people have gained employment in the sector.

“Actually, we are seeing an increase in the numbers employed since August when just over 36,000 people were employed in the sector. Now, over 3,000 more jobs have been added, which is about an 8.3 per cent increase in jobs since August,” said the GSAJ president.

The BPO sector, which is projected for further growth, raked in roughly US$600 million last year.