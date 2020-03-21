Hi-Lo offering discounts to health-care workers, senior citizens

GraceKennedy on Thursday announced that its supermarket chain, Hi-Lo Food Stores, is implementing special measures for two groups particularly impacted by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“Hi-Lo is now offering a 10 per cent discount to health-care workers islandwide [and] is extending a five per cent discount to senior citizens on all purchases made between 8:00 am and 10:00 am daily,” GraceKennedy said in a news release, adding that both special offers will be in place until further notice.

“While some of us are being given the opportunity to work remotely or curtail hours, our health-care professionals are working tirelessly on the front line. We laud them for their service, and this is one way we can show them that we appreciate what they are doing for this country, and that we care about their welfare,” the release quotes Hi-Lo General Manager Cathrine Kennedy.

“We're also aware that our senior citizens are among the most vulnerable groups, so we would like to invite them to shop with us between 8:00 and 10:00 am daily when the stores are less busy and we can provide a safer environment for them. Our hope is that the five per cent discount will encourage them to do this,” she added.

The 12-store supermarket chain sent out a communiqué to its customers on Friday to advise of steps being taken to ensure the protection of its team and its publics. The e-mail spoke to increased sanitation practices, with all high-traffic areas of the supermarkets being sanitised throughout the course of the day, in addition to the regular cleaning schedule. The installation of hand sanitising dispensers in strategic areas in the stores for use by customers and store associates — including at the cash registers — and the cleaning of shopping carts at regular intervals were other steps outlined.

“We want our customers to know that we value them, we're here for them, and we want to play our part in making life a little easier for them during this challenging time,” Kennedy said.