High registration recorded for regional tourism conference

FLORIDA, USA (CMC) — The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) says new and refurbished resort offerings in Anguilla, Dominica, Puerto Rico, St Maarten, the United States and British Virgin Islands are included among supplier delegates and companies that have registered so far for the 2020 edition of Caribbean Travel Marketplace, to be held in The Bahamas in January next year.

These islands are recovering from the battering they took from the passage of hurricanes Irma and Maria two years ago and CHTA Director General Frank Comito has attributed their inclusion in the January 21-23 event to the resilience of both the tourism industry and the “tremendous citizens of these destinations” who were adversely impacted by the storms.

Comito, who is also the CHTA chief executive officer, said that forward-looking companies are recognising the value proposition of the Caribbean, and most of them are heading to 'Marketplace' to ensure they can benefit from the revitalisation of the region.

He noted that destinations such as The Bahamas, Cayman Islands, Dominican Republic, Grenada, and Jamaica were also leading the region with new and refreshed products.

Comito said that the region's largest and longest-standing tourism marketing event has, to date, confirmed close to 500 supplier delegates from more than 170 supplier companies.

“Based on the registration pace we are witnessing, we expect to see a continuing surge in delegate numbers over the next several weeks as hotel and destination representatives, tourism providers, wholesalers and tour operators, online travel agencies, and members of the media prepare for the premier Caribbean, one-stop travel trade event in The Bahamas,” said Comito.

The two-day event in Nassau is a collaboration with local partners Baha Mar, The Bahamas Hotel & Tourism Association, The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation, and Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board.

Comito said there has been a strong interest in buyer delegates, with over 80 buyer companies so far registered for the meetings. They include 191 representatives from Australia, The Bahamas, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Panama, Portugal, Puerto Rico, the Russian Federation, Spain, St Vincent and The Grenadines, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and the United States.

“We believe buyers from around the world are looking forward to not just reviewing the incredible investments taking place in the host destination, but also meeting with representatives from long-standing Caribbean hotels and resorts, as well as the unprecedented number of new and refurbished properties which have recently unveiled their offerings,” he said.