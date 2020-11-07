High school students receive tablets from Marubeni

One hundred and thirty high school students are set to benefit from tablets donated by Marubeni Power International, one of the major shareholders in Jamaica Public Service company (JPS).

The handover, which took place recently at the JPS head office, will enable students with limited or no access to online learning to participate in online classes and individual studies.

Recently appointed Japanese Ambassador to Jamaica Masaya Fujiwara was on hand for the presentation and expressed his pleasure at the event, congratulating Marubeni for doing its part to bridge the digital divide for the benefit of teachers, students, and the educational system in general.

At the same time, Marubeni Power International CEO Minako Wakayama noted that “COVID-19 [has] changed our life in many ways [including] schooling, entertainment … etc, and we were required to adjust to this new way of life by utilising tools and technologies”.

In light of this, she noted, Marubeni decided to assist Jamaican youngsters to continue their education, by providing tablets for children whose parents have found it challenging to provide this necessary resource.

Addressing the short ceremony, Marubeni's Chief Operating Officer Mo Majeed noted that the international conglomerate had recognised the challenges posed by the novel coronavirus in the Caribbean and had decided to lend a helping hand to youth impacted by the new online schooling arrangement.

“Just recently, we provided COVID support in Trinidad and Tobago to three organisations — the National Centre for Persons with Disabilities, Servants of the Poor, and the Autism Society. Remote learning is a reality and will continue to be around in some manner,” a company release quoted Majeed.

Meanwhile, JPS President and CEO Michel Gantois told the small group at the ceremony that everyone can make a difference.

“The children must not be left behind,” he charged. “When the JPS Foundation was established, it was with education and youth development in mind. We will continue to stand by our commitment to the young people of our nation and, in particular, those members of our extended JPS family who are in energy clubs across the country. I wish to also say a big thank you to our dedicated teachers and other stakeholders in the education sector who continue to make miracles every day in our children's lives, whether times are normal or not.”

Students who are receiving the tablets include members of the JPS Foundation Energy Club, which is active in the following high schools: Merl Grove, Holy Childhood, Tarrant, Herbert Morrison, Cornwall College, Ferncourt, Immaculate, St Catherine, Innswood, Clan Carthy, St Jago, St Mary, Donald Quarrie Technical, and Muschette.