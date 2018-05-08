High turbidity hits water systems in the west
THE National Water Commission (NWC) said yesterday that several of its systems in western parishes were out of operation as a result of extremely high levels of turbidity brought on by heavy rainfall.
The impacted NWC systems included Great River Treatment Plant; Dantrout Pumping Station; Endeavour Pumping Station; Mafoota Pumping Station; Tangle River Pumping Station; Vaughnsfield Pumping Station; and the terminal and Norwood Relift, in St James.
Other parishes and systems affected were:
• The Martha Brae Treatment Plant;
•SherwoodPumping Station; and
• Barnstaple Deepwell.
Hanover:
• Bulstrode Treatment Plant.
• Y/S Spring;
• Hannah Spring; and
• the Siloah well.
In Manchester
• Two Meeting Treatment Plant; and
• Cowick Park Spring were affected. At the same time, the NWC said the Nompriel Relift in Westmoreland was out of operation due to a power supply problem.
