High turbidity hits water systems in the west

THE National Water Commission (NWC) said yesterday that several of its systems in western parishes were out of operation as a result of extremely high levels of turbidity brought on by heavy rainfall.

The impacted NWC systems included Great River Treatment Plant; Dantrout Pumping Station; Endeavour Pumping Station; Mafoota Pumping Station; Tangle River Pumping Station; Vaughnsfield Pumping Station; and the terminal and Norwood Relift, in St James.

Other parishes and systems affected were:

• The Martha Brae Treatment Plant;

•SherwoodPumping Station; and

• Barnstaple Deepwell.

Hanover:

• Bulstrode Treatment Plant.

• Y/S Spring;

• Hannah Spring; and

• the Siloah well.

In Manchester

• Two Meeting Treatment Plant; and

• Cowick Park Spring were affected. At the same time, the NWC said the Nompriel Relift in Westmoreland was out of operation due to a power supply problem.