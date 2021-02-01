Highway completion still on track for next year

REDBERRY, Manchester — Work is set to resume this week on the US$188-million May Pen to Williamsfield leg of the east-west corridor of Highway 2000 after being disrupted last week by angry residents protesting dust and noise nuisance.

Ivan Anderson, managing director of the National Road Operating and Constructing Company Limited (NROCC), which is responsible for overseeing the design, construction and maintenance of Jamaica's highways, told the Jamaica Observer last Thursday that the contractor China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) has agreed to address the concerns of the residents.

Anderson said tensions eased at a meeting on Wednesday between CHEC, NROCC and some residents of communities impacted by the highway construction which, he said, is still on track for completion in October 2022.

“ ...This is not the first meeting. We have had a number of meetings with the Redberry community with issues relating to the construction of the road,” he said.

Dust and noise were among the concerns raised and according to Anderson, the stipulations set by the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) have been met.

“The primary issues which were raised by the residents were the issues of dust and noise as a result of the construction done by [CHEC]. They are responsible for ensuring that the work carried out is in keeping with the permit which was granted by NEPA,” he said.

“NEPA has set limits for dust in the atmosphere as a result of construction….We have established some permanent dust monitoring stations which monitor dust on a 24-hour basis, and we then assess the samples which we take from out there [to determine] whether they are in keeping with the NEPA conditions. Based on the results from our own test the dust [level] is within the guidelines of NEPA,” he added.

However, Redberry resident, 78-year-old Olivia Williams told the Observer during a visit to the community on Wednesday that the dust nuisance, is at times, unbearable.

“From them come in a baay misery wi inna. The dust and the noise, wi can't tek it. Dem promise wi drum seh dem, ago give wi water; see di ole drum deh. A gutter mi affi set fi get water inna mi drum, and all those dust off the house top go inna the drum. The dust block up the pipeline inna mi house,” she fumed.

One resident, who wished not to be identified, said, “Dust a kill wi. Even though dem wet the road, the dust is still high.”

Another resident, Olivia Miller, was concerned about the possibility of flooding because of the highway construction.

“What I am concerned about is when it rains the water runs downhill, because of the slight slope...I have asked them about it and they say they are going to do drainage, but what about those other places where after road work is done people are flooded out?” she asked.

She added that her elderly relatives are affected by vibrations which “are terrible, because when they start with the compressing it rattles the window and then you hear everything vibrating in the cupboard”.

Anderson sought to allay flooding concerns.

“We have looked at all the designs of the highway. [It is] designed especially for large structures under the highway for a 100-year storm. The drainage under the highway should be able to accommodate 100-year storm events,” he said.

“We have done a walk- through with members of the parish council and the community to look at specific areas which they have concerns over, and the contractor is putting in place measures to deal with those areas,” he added.

He also addressed noise complaints.

“In relation to noise, there are some reports that the contractor may be working outside of the designated hours which have been approved in the permit, and those issues were raised with the contractor and he gave assurances that they would ensure that no work is done outside of those agreed time frames,” he said.

He told the Observer that CHEC has agreed to distribute and fill water tanks in the community.

When the Observer visited the community last week, residents pointed to cracks on their houses, which they say are a result of the highway construction.

Anderson told the Observer that, “The contractor has taken pictures of the houses adjacent to the highway prior to the construction taking place, and he will do the same thing at the end of the construction. He will compare the before and after pictures to determine whether there are any additional damage as a result of the work.”

He added that more than 60 structures, including houses, have been acquired for demolition.

At least four households complain that their houses are “too close” to the highway.

Those residents told the Observer that they would be in agreement with relocating.

“We are concerned that the highway is too close to our houses...We have no problem relocating,” said one resident who wished not to be identified.

However, Anderson said those houses will remain as they are beyond the right of way for the highway.

The right of way is the total area acquired for the construction of the highway which extends beyond the road pavement.

“A lot of people would like us to buy more structures out there, because they are close to the right of way, [but] they are not actually close to the asphalt pavement. They are close to the fence,” he explained.