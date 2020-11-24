Hinchcliffe launches book

Founder, chair and CEO of Manpower & Maintenance Services Limited Group, Audrey Stewart-Hinchcliffe (right), shows a copy of her new book, 'The Will to Overcome, Reflections on Circumstance, Vision, Service' to president & CEO of First Global Bank and guest speaker at last week's launch, Mariame McIntosh Robinson.

Edited with an introduction by noted academic and University of the West Indies lecturer Dr Canute Thompson, the book is hailed in the foreword by former Governor General Professor Sir Kenneth Hall as “a message to Jamaicans, especially women, that they can use the benefit of vision, endurance and service to overcome the historical obstacle of race, gender and class to achieve success in any area of endeavour that they choose.” The book is available at Kingston Bookshop.