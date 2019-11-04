Holness in China for talks
Prime Minister Andrew Holness is scheduled to have bilateral discussions with the president of China Xi Jingping during an eight-day official working visit to that country.
Holness, who departed the island on Friday, was scheduled to arrive in Shanghai late yesterday.
While in China, Holness will be addressing the opening session of the China International Import Exposition and tour — one of the world's largest expos along with President Xi and Jamaica's Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Audley Shaw.
The Jamaica prime minister, who will visit the key cities in China, including H Shanghai, Shenzhen, Zhuhai and Beijing, will also have talks with municipal leaders, other public and private sector officials, investors and the members of the Jamaican community in China.
Holness will return to the island on November 10.
During his absence, Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang will be in charge of the Government.
